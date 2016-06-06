You make us Australia&#039;s national university

Leadbeater&#039;s Possum. Image: Dave Harley, ANU.
01
Feb
Leadbeater's Possum faces extinction if logging continues »
Artist&#039;s impression of the Giant Magellan Telescope in Chile
25
Jan
New president for world's largest telescope »
Kevin Knapp. Image: Stuart Hay, ANU.
02
Feb
School of Music appoints new Open School Convenor »
Image: Stuart Hay, ANU.
01
Feb
ANU rated in the top 10 international universities »

Latest news

Professor Lyndall Strazdins
02
Feb
A healthy work limit is 39 hours per week »
People who work more than 39 hours a week are putting their health at risk, new research from The Australian National University (ANU) has found. The research shows the work limit for a healthy life should be set at 39 hours a week instead of the 48-hour-week limit set...
ANU College of Arts & Social Sciences »
ANU College of Asia & the Pacific »
ANU College of Business & Economics »
ANU College of Engineering & Computer Science »
ANU College of Law »
ANU College of Medicine, Biology & Environment »
ANU College of Physical & Mathematical Sciences »
National Centre for Indigenous Studies »

ANU was this week rated in the top 10 of the world&#039;s most international universities.
03
Feb
VC's Update - Times Higher Education rankings, the University's direction and more »
Some of the scenery near Davos, Switzerland.
23
Jan
VC's Update - the World Economic Forum, our new Dean for Higher Degree Research and more  »

Experience ANU

Our campus is alive with public debates, forums, lectures, music, theatre, film and art. Experience ANU is your guide to what's on at ANU.

Bridging science, economics and policy silos
06
Feb
Bridging science, economics and policy silos »
Photo of book cover
07
Feb
'Climate Change and the Health of Nations' published by Oxford University Press, book launch »
The Hon Kevin Rudd
13
Feb
9th Anniversary of the National Apology to Australia Indigenous Peoples Address »

